Advertisement

Notre Dame’s newest goal: Win the ACC Championship

Kelly says the Notre Dame standard is still the same
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winning an ACC championship has never been a goal for the Notre Dame football program.

In the history of Fighting Irish football, Notre Dame has never been in a conference - until now.

Due to the unique circumstances this season, the Fighting Irish have a new goal, and that’s to win an ACC title.

While winning an ACC title might be a new goal for Notre Dame, Brian Kelly says he does not expect anything within his football program to change.

Kelly says the Notre Dame standard is still the same. The Irish are taking things one week at a time.

They now just have a new goal - to win the ACC championship.

“Our mission is to win a national championship and graduate all of our players. We are able to talk in terms of a mission being to win a championship and now either an ACC Championship, and if you win that obviously you keep your mission alive for a national championship. So, you’ve got both of them now in your eyes and in your vision. I think the really interesting part of this is that it brings a bigger focus in on certainly the week to week, because you’re dealing with the 10 ACC games, where we didn’t have that kind of focus in years past.”

The road to Notre Dame football’s first ever ACC title starts tomorrow against the Duke Blue Devils.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM, and you can catch the action on WNDU.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish captain Robert Hainsey is much more than ready to play without a sold out crowd

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The last thing on Hainsey’s mind is the amount of fans in the stands. He just can’t wait to play football.

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy impressed by Tommy Rees and Clark Lea’s coaching styles

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Dungy likes the cool, calm and collected coaching styles of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji sees growth in mental game

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This offseason, Ogundeji worked on his hands in the run and pass game.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ignoring the NFL hype

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Several way too early 2021 Mock Drafts have Owusu-Koramoah being selected as a Top 20 draft pick.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says following the safety protocols allowed Notre Dame to start the season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s just glad there will be football on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Duke at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.