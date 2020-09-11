Notre Dame’s newest goal: Win the ACC Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winning an ACC championship has never been a goal for the Notre Dame football program.

In the history of Fighting Irish football, Notre Dame has never been in a conference - until now.

Due to the unique circumstances this season, the Fighting Irish have a new goal, and that’s to win an ACC title.

While winning an ACC title might be a new goal for Notre Dame, Brian Kelly says he does not expect anything within his football program to change.

Kelly says the Notre Dame standard is still the same. The Irish are taking things one week at a time.

They now just have a new goal - to win the ACC championship.

“Our mission is to win a national championship and graduate all of our players. We are able to talk in terms of a mission being to win a championship and now either an ACC Championship, and if you win that obviously you keep your mission alive for a national championship. So, you’ve got both of them now in your eyes and in your vision. I think the really interesting part of this is that it brings a bigger focus in on certainly the week to week, because you’re dealing with the 10 ACC games, where we didn’t have that kind of focus in years past.”

The road to Notre Dame football’s first ever ACC title starts tomorrow against the Duke Blue Devils.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM, and you can catch the action on WNDU.

