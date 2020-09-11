Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 10 more coronavirus cases

Notre Dame estimates that there are 46 active cases and 590 people who have recovered.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 10 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There have been 636 positive cases from 10,532 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 594 undergraduates, 34 graduate students and 8 employees.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.6%.

Thursday: 2 COVID-19 cases added, 41 active cases estimated

Wednesday: 8 COVID-19 cases added, 44 active cases estimated

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

