Niles Scream Park opens for 2020 season

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is kicking off their 2020 season tonight.

The park will have seven haunted attractions open and a number of safety precautions in place for visitors.

Your temperature will be taken, and you’ll also be asked to practice distancing, wear masks, and use one of the 100 sanitizing stations across the park.

The park opens tonight at 8.

Anyone who wants to visit must make a reservation first at haunted.org.

