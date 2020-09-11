Advertisement

Niles Scream Park opens for 2020 season

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is kicking off their 2020 season tonight.

The park will have seven haunted attractions open and a number of safety precautions in place for visitors.

Your temperature will be taken, and you’ll also be asked to practice distancing, wear masks, and use one of the 100 sanitizing stations across the park.

The park opens tonight at 8.

Anyone who wants to visit must make a reservation first at haunted.org.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents making adjustments for Notre Dame football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Residents who rent out their homes for the weekend can make a couple thousand dollars in just a few days when Irish fans descend upon South Bend. That's changing this year.

Forecast

Rain moves in late Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

News

Jail officials get pies in the face for good cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
All proceeds go to Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County Over the Edge fundraiser, which helps teens.

News

South Bend church has playground equipment stolen off property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A church on South Bend’s west side is looking for answers after having playground equipment stolen off of its property.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Subtle signs of heart failure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Learn the subtle signs of heart failure that you might be missing.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 and a look at the past 6 months, and beyond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
The anniversary of 9/11 isn’t the only tragedy we’re remembering on Friday as 6 months ago COVID-19 changed life around the world and here at home, as around 192,000 people have died in the United States.

News

March to the Memorial honors victims, first responders of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Today in South Bend, people took part in the March to the Memorial walk.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,313 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,578 deaths and 110,832 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

The Whistle Pigs take over Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The free summertime concert series takes place every Friday at lunch time with a different local band each week.

News

Remembering Katie McCloskey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here in Michiana, every year, we remember Katie McCloskey of South Bend.