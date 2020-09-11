Molina honors Clemente; Cardinals split pair with Tigers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jeimer Candelario capped off a two-homer day with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 for a doubleheader split. The Cardinals won the opener 12-2 behind a five-homer attack. In the first game, Yadier Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning for the Cardinals. Candelario hit a two-run homer in the first game and added a solo shot in the nightcap.

