Michigan reports 1,313 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,313 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Friday.

There have been at least 6,578 deaths and 110,832 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 924 new cases reported. *The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 783 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,156 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,790 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 454 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 703 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

