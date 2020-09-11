March to the Memorial honors victims, first responders of 9/11

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today in South Bend, people took part in the March to the Memorial walk.

It’s a 21-mile memorial walk in memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

It began at 9:11 a.m. in southern South Bend off Ireland Road, and finished at the 9/11 Memorial at St. Patrick’s County Park.

“We are getting ready to go on a little walk today. It’s a 21 mile walk for September the 11 to remember the heroes of that day as well as the ones we lost. The whole purpose of us doing this is to create a visual all day long of a line of American flags walking down the streets of South Bend,” said Bob Lyons, founder of the march.

The walk made several rest stops, including at fire houses, gas stations, and a library.

