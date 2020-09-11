Jail officials get pies in the face for good cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of pies were outside of the St. Joseph County Jail, but they weren’t to eat!

Sheriff Bill Redman, Warden Julie Lawson and members of the Marvel Madness ‘Over the Edge Team’ got pied in the face, but it was all for a good cause.

All proceeds go to Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County Over the Edge fundraiser, which helps teens.

