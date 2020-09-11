Indiana reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,282 more coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,196 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 103,505 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,085 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,601 (+46) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,937 (+41) cases and 103 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,293 (+23) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,127 (+7) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 948 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 621 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 221 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 217 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 106 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

