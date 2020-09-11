First responders gather at 9/11 Memorial in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local first responders gathered in front of the 9/11 Memorial in St. Patrick’s County Park Friday to remember and reflect.

Taps played and the bell rang in honor of the men and women who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Guests were unable to attend because of the pandemic, but the ceremony was live streamed.

First responders say even during this difficult year, it’s important to never forget.

“It’s an easy thing to say and put up on your social media,” said Ryan Takacs of the South Bend Fire Department. “But to actually do something, take some time out to remember and honor the people that pay the ultimate sacrifice.”

To view the entire Remembrance Ceremony, click here.