Fighting Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji sees growth in mental game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame named its five team captains for the 2020 season.

One of the players named captain was defensive end Ade Ogundeji, and he’s seen a huge growth in his game. Ogundeji says his growth was the result of a lot of work.

This offseason, Ogundeji worked on his hands in the run and pass game. He also spent some time working on his get off.

Obviously, Ogundeji has improved on the field but he says he’s seen the biggest growth in his mental preparation.

“I think I have done a good job with my football IQ and learning the plays and understanding what to do," Ogundeji said. "My first year, it took me awhile to understand what the plays were. Even my second year understanding what the plays were. I tried to take as much time to watch film. Understand what the game plan was. Understand how to run plays against the opponents.”

Ogundeji and Notre Dame’s next opponent is Duke, and that game is just two days away.

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils is scheduled for 2:30 PM on WNDU.

