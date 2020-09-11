Fighting Irish captain Robert Hainsey is much more than ready to play without a sold out crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One game day tradition for the Notre Dame football team is the walk to the stadium.

This year there will be no walk with fans cheering on the Irish, and offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is just okay with that.

Last November, Hainsey fractured his left ankle against Virginia Tech and was sidelined the rest of the season.

When the coronavirus pandemic took over the world, Hainsey did not even know if he would play this season, and was worried he already played his last snap of college football.

The last thing on Hainsey’s mind is the amount of fans in the stands. He just can’t wait to play football.

“I am so excited to play in Notre Dame Stadium this year,” Hainsey said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. There was a time this year, we did not even know we were playing football. I don’t care if there is no one in the stands. It will be like a scrimmage. The fact that we get to play football is such a blessing this year. Anyone that is upset that the fans are different, I don’t know where they are coming from. It’s so exciting that we get to play football this year. That’s all that matters to me. I think that’s all that matters to my teammates. We’re just going to make the most of it. Especially the guys who’s last year it is.”

Hainsey is clearly ready to go, but he’ll have to wait a little less than 24 hours.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Duke is set for 2:30 PM, and you can catch that game on WNDU.

