COVID-19 and a look at the past 6 months, and beyond

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The anniversary of 9/11 isn’t the only tragedy we’re remembering on Friday as 6 months ago COVID-19 pandemic changed life around the world and here at home. As of today, around 192,000 people have died in the United States from the virus.

16 News News now spoke with Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic for a look back on the deadly virus and where we go from here?

Dr. Bob says its been a journey of discovery; learning more about this new and deadly virus, but vigilance and advancements in vaccines might be the key to getting back to normal.

Zach Horner: Prior to us taking this seriously what were your initial impressions when you heard about this (COVID-19)?

Dr. Bob: I remember doing a segment over the noon hour and someone asked, ‘do we need to be worried about this?’ and the answer then was well it seems like it is a severe illness, it is in China, right now its not really a threat. You know, I think the threat was there it just wasn’t in our country, and the decisions to handle that at that point were sort of political, social decisions as a country, how you try and prevent the spread of the disease from one country to another, which is beyond most of our paygrades.

Zach: So where do we go from here then? You kind of already touched on this but what do you think the next 6 months of this look like? How do we get back to a sense of normalcy?

Dr Bob: Most likely we’ll get there through a vaccine. There are different ways to get there but assuming we are saying we will continue respecting the virus and our risk, you know, obviously we can throw caution to the wind and just live life but obviously that carries the risk of contracting it and spreading it to vulnerable populations. It’s also, I think, compelling to say that we are being asked to do hard things but a lot of it is to help our neighbor and you know I think that is something that we can take seriously and try to remember that we are a community. We’re in this together, and we just need to keep trying to care for one another and just be strong.

Dr. Bob adds that in addition to developing a vaccine, he says getting access to rapid testing is important to stopping the spread, and saving lives over the next 6 months.

