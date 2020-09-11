Advertisement

Challenger to QAnon supporter bows out of race in Georgia

Already-favored Marjorie Taylor Greene has likely sealed a win for a U.S. House seat in Georgia now that Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal has dropped out.
Already-favored Marjorie Taylor Greene has likely sealed a win for a U.S. House seat in Georgia now that Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal has dropped out.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic candidate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia dropped out of the race Friday, clearing a near-certain path to victory for a QAnon-supporting Republican contender who has been criticized for her incendiary comments.

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race against Marjorie Taylor Greene for “personal and family reasons,” his campaign manager Vinny Olsziewski told The Associated Press.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said Friday that the window has passed for Democrats to replace Van Ausdal, likely sealing a win for the already-favored Greene. Georgia law says a candidate who withdraws less than 60 days before the election cannot be replaced on the ballot. Van Ausdal faced long odds in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District. He posted a statement to Twitter on Friday saying, “The next steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia,” disqualifying him from the seat.

Greene has become notorious for her remarks about minorities and ethnic groups. In a series of videos unearthed in June, she alleges an “Islamic invasion” of government offices, claims Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and pushes an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.

Most recently, Greene has said mask requirements aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus in schools emasculate boys, and posted a photo montage on Facebook showing her posing with a rifle next to three progressive Democratic congresswomen.

Greene also is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among some supporters of President Donald Trump.

Greene has expressed strong support for Trump, touting a pro-gun, pro-border wall and anti-abortion message. She has also expressed support for law enforcement and railed against Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place nationwide in recent months in support of racial justice and equality.

After winning her Republican primary runoff in August, Trump tweeted congratulations for Greene, calling her a “future Republican Star.”

Greene Tweeted Friday: “Best wishes to @KevinVanAusdal, who stepped down from the #Ga14 race today. Now let’s all work together to re-elect @realDonaldTrump, hold the U.S. Senate, repeal Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and help GA Republicans win!”

In another twist, Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who currently holds the seat, released a statement Friday saying that he intends to step down in October, raising questions about if and how the brief remainder of his current term will be filled.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves 6 workers injured

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A section of concrete on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.

National

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

National

Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people ordered to evacuate statewide because of fires rose to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10% of the state’s 4.2 million people, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.

National

War hero awarded Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
President Trump honored a South Carolina native for his efforts leading a daring special operations mission to rescue hostages captured by ISIS.

National

Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities had previously said that Rivera had drowned accidentally after putting the boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, back on the boat at Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles on July 8, but had not mentioned her shouting for help.

Latest News

National

War hero honored with Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

National

Kansas City Chiefs fans boo teams during display of unity against racism, social injustice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs chose to stay on the field for the national anthem while the Texans decided to remain in the locker room.

National Politics

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

National

Prosecutors in Floyd case: Chauvin used neck restraints in past arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

National

Floyd's brother talks about his death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
George Floyd's brother Philonise speaks following Friday's hearing.