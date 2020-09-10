Advertisement

West End Bakery plans to keep with tradition after announcing reopening plans

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -West End Bakery announced they’re reopening under new ownership after originally closing their doors earlier this year.

16 News Now tells us what they’re doing to bring back the cherished Mishawaka business.

While the West End Bakery is under new ownership, many of the flavors, recipes, and employees that kept this place running for 90-plus years remain the same.

The doors are still closed, but they won’t be for long.

West End’s general manager Dave Price says he’s ready to get this neighborhood staple back up and running.

“It’s a huge tradition here in Mishawaka, and the two guys that purchased it have been here forever. They’re prominent businessmen in the area and they were showing me pictures of birthday cakes when they were little from here. They definitely didn’t want to lose it,” he said.

Price says they’re not only using the same recipes and selection, they also rehired the bakers who’ve worked here for years.

“Some of the girls who have worked here a long time, they do all the cakes and a lot of the baking, they’re staying with me. It’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Price said.

Price says some operational changes will take West End Bakery where it’s never been before.

“We’re going to start taking credit cards. That’s a big one. Everybody’s been wanting that. We’re trying to get some refrigerated cases out there so people can get cold drinks like milk, and stuff for their kids. We’re going to try to do coffee so people can get a cup of coffee and a donut,” he said.

Price says they have yet to settle on an official date to reopen, but he says business should be back up and running again in the next month or two.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

