Advertisement

Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign argues in documents filed Tuesday in a bid to keep its lawsuit alive that it is hurt by the state law passed in July by the Democrat-led Legislature because it forces Republicans to divert resources to “educating Nevada voters on those changes and encouraging them to still vote.”

Thea McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, declined to comment Thursday about the lawsuit. Attorneys for the state did not immediately respond to messages.

The Trump campaign argues that sending ballots to nearly 1.7 million active voters in Nevada will impede Republicans' ability to elect candidates “because the law will ‘confuse’ their voters and ‘create incentive’ to stay away from the polls.” Mail-in ballots are due to be sent out in the next few weeks.

The 16-page U.S. District Court filing was an answer to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s motion last month to throw out the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign, Republican National Committee and state Republicans.

Cegavske, also a Republican, opposed the law as unaffordable before it passed. The lawsuit targeted her as the state’s top elections official. The office of state Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, is defending the law in court.

Nevada argues that the Trump campaign and Republicans don’t have legal standing to take the case to court and have failed to explain how they’d be harmed. The state also argues that Republicans do not support their “nebulous argument that (the state law) increases the likelihood of voter fraud.”

The Democratic National Committee and state Democrats are seeking to join the lawsuit, and attorneys from around the country on both sides have applied to take part.

Defenders of the vote-by-mail plan note that another federal judge in Nevada rejected a challenge against the use of mail-in ballots during Nevada’s primary elections in June.

They characterize the state law as a modest change to address the dangers of voting in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who has acknowledged voting absentee by mail himself in the past, has repeatedly attacked what he terms “universal mail-in voting” as unsafe and a soft target for fraud and interference.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” he tweeted July 30.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan has not scheduled hearings ahead of a decision on Democrats' requests to intervene, or Cegavske’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Mahan, a U.S. Navy veteran originally from El Paso, Texas, was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

National Politics

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Return to learn at PHM schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New today, Penn Harris Madison Schools are looking to return to learn; getting students back in the classroom but doing it safely.

National Politics

Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judges have blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

Latest News

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Indiana

Michigan City man charged with OWI after passenger falls out of vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michigan City man was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after a second man fell out of the back of his vehicle.

National

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

National

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The exotic cat is an African serval that answers to the name of Spartacus.