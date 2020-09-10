Three Elkhart men in court for October stabbing

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart men are in court in connection to the torture and murder of 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer.

Dyer was killed in a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart back in October.

20-year-old Donald Owen Junior and 19-year-old Mario Angulo Junior are facing murder charges.

24-year-old Matthew Murzynski is charged with criminal confinement, with prosecutors seeking an enhancement due to alleged gang activity.

All three are staying in jail as their cases play out in court.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.