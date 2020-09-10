Advertisement

Tennessee officials searching for tiger spotted by deputy

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.

There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.

Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.

Tiger spotted in East Knox County. See link below to our News Room for more information. https://knoxsheriff.org/bolo-east-knox-tiger-alert/

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

