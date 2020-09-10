Southwestern Michigan divers participate in training exercise

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It was a damp day for police divers across southwestern Michigan.

Dive teams from six separate southwestern Michigan counties gathered for a joint training exercise near the Main Street Bridge.

“Well what we do is we create a scenario. Today’s scenario, it was kind of a terrorist-based scenario where there was a simulated attack on the hospital they took off in a boat, boat sank and all the evidence that was with them is in the river,” said Lt. Bob Kirk, Emergency Manager in Van Buren County.

“This is very important to have the departments working together through communications we all have different radio frequencies. So in order to come together as one we have to go to a centralized radio channel,” said Lt. Richard Johnson of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The dive team from Van Buren County did not attend today’s training because divers were busy searching for a Lake Michigan drowning victim in South Haven.

