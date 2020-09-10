South Bend man in court for animal cruelty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of dog fighting makes an appearance in court.

42-year-old Damian Newhouse is facing six felony charges of purchasing an animal for use in an animal fighting contest.

He’s also charged with animal cruelty.

One dog found at Newhouse’s property had to be put down because of its injuries in April.

A plea agreement has been filed in his case.

