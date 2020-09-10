Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old
AUBURN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Aaron David Smith, a 16-year-old who is missing from Auburn, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Auburn is about 45 miles east of Warsaw
From the Auburn Police Department:
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Auburn Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron David Smith, a 16 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue rimmed glasses, a dark colored t-shirt and blue jeans.
Aaron is missing from Auburn, Indiana which is 145 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Aaron David Smith, contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.
