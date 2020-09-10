School City of Mishawaka votes to bring students back into the classroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening today, School City of Mishawaka board members unanimously approved moving on to Phase II of the Roadmap to Reopening plan allowing some students to come back to the classroom.

16 News Now tells us how Mishawaka schools are preparing for students to come back.

Elementary school students in Mishawaka can mark their calendars for Sept. 21st, the day they return to the classroom.

Their day-to-day will be a little different than the last time they were at school before the coronavirus pandemic.

“We released building-specific reopening plans last week that outline more detailed information like arrival and dismissal procedures, recess zones per building, and expectations for lunch and hallways that are unique to each building,” said S.C.M. School Services Director Kory LaBonne.

Staff worked throughout the pandemic to modify school settings behind the scenes with state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, touchless water fountains, and air circulation systems for the safety of students.

Middle and high school students are marking their calendars for Oct. 5th, the day they’re scheduled to return.

Unlike the elementary schoolers, they’ll be spending half their time in the classroom and the other half on their computers.

“We feel we can safely reopen our schools following the recommendation of the orange level, to open our grade schools in person and reopen our middle school and high school with a hybrid model,” said School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker.

Officially inviting their students back to the classroom.

Students still have the option to continue with virtual learning if they so choose.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.