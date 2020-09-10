Advertisement

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame football will come roaring back into our lives in less than 72 hours.

This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame returns all five of its starters this season.

Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey are returning from season-ending injuries while Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Jarrett Patterson look to keep their starting streaks alive.

Josh Lugg can also provide support from off the bench.

“We start by preparing every week, going out there to help Notre Dame win the football game,” right tackle Robert Hainsey said. “If we do that and we focus on our technique and we go out there with a mindset to get better and dominate our opponent and move them off the ball and protect Ian in the pass game, the Joe Moore Award will take care of itself.”

The line ranked 11th in the nation with just 16 sacks allowed last year and Pro Football Focus said all but three of those sacks were actually attributed to Ian Book and not the linemen.

Heading into Saturday, Head Coach Brian Kelly is liking what he’s seeing.

“They do virtually everything together as a group,” Kelly said. “I really like where they are. They know their job and what’s expected of them on a day-to-day basis.”

The Irish won the Joe Moore Award back in 2017, which is given to the best offensive line in the country.

The O-line and Notre Dame take the field on Saturday at 2:30.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Duke at Notre Dame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Notre Dame

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy "excited” to get in the booth to call Notre Dame football games

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Dungy will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning.

Notre Dame

Kelly says graduate transfer WR Ben Skowronek shows strong work ethic

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s earned respect from his peers by letting his actions speak for his words.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame names captains for the 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It might have been a longer wait than normal, but the Notre Dame football captains have been announced.

Notre Dame

Shaun Crawford “earned” starting safety position

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Crawford makes so much of a difference for this football team that he was named a team captain on Tuesday.

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.