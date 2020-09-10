Notre Dame offensive line back for more

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame football will come roaring back into our lives in less than 72 hours.

This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame returns all five of its starters this season.

Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey are returning from season-ending injuries while Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Jarrett Patterson look to keep their starting streaks alive.

Josh Lugg can also provide support from off the bench.

“We start by preparing every week, going out there to help Notre Dame win the football game,” right tackle Robert Hainsey said. “If we do that and we focus on our technique and we go out there with a mindset to get better and dominate our opponent and move them off the ball and protect Ian in the pass game, the Joe Moore Award will take care of itself.”

The line ranked 11th in the nation with just 16 sacks allowed last year and Pro Football Focus said all but three of those sacks were actually attributed to Ian Book and not the linemen.

Heading into Saturday, Head Coach Brian Kelly is liking what he’s seeing.

“They do virtually everything together as a group,” Kelly said. “I really like where they are. They know their job and what’s expected of them on a day-to-day basis.”

The Irish won the Joe Moore Award back in 2017, which is given to the best offensive line in the country.

The O-line and Notre Dame take the field on Saturday at 2:30.

