Notre Dame concessions closed on game days, how it’s hurting local nonprofits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food, family, and football are what fans usually find on game day at Notre Dame Stadium.

But what is easy to overlook, are the nonprofits, charities and schools behind the fun, volunteering at the concession stands to help fundraise for their organizations

The Queen of Peace Catholic School in Mishawaka, who’s biggest fundraiser every year is running an apparel booth outside the stadium on game days, has been volunteering for several years.

“Normally, the Notre Dame apparel booth that we run goes to support our Home & School Association budget. So, things that teachers need like supplies, subscriptions, other items like that,” Mary Hektor, who helps run the booth every year, says.

But this year, because of the pandemic, concession stands and apparel booths, like the one Hektor helps run, will be shut down the entire season.

“Without having the apparel booth this year, that was by far our biggest fundraiser," Hektor says.

Without being able to collect part of the proceeds to help fund their organization, Hektor says school-wide budget cuts are becoming more likely.

“We would typically support, with out Home & School Association budget, not only the classrooms, but the family activities and student activities. So, we might need to cut back on some of those this year. We won’t have that social aspect, which is really important, especially when a lot of people are e-schooling, virtual learning, and things like that," Hektor says.

And while the stadium inside will be filled no more than 20 percent capacity on game days, and only offering beverages, those who depend on the sales outside will be working hard to make up for everything that most will miss out on this season.

“Like others, we are just going to have to adjust and find new opportunities for fundraising and just really hopefully rely on the support of our families, and hopefully we will get through this with no problem," Hektor says.

Notre Dame Stadium will be limited to students, faculty and staff at 20 percent capacity, with beverages only being sold inside. As of Thursday morning, Notre Dame officials say at least 8,300 student tickets have been sold for Saturday’s season opener against Duke.

