Michigan reports 924 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

There have been at least 6,569 deaths and 109,519 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 924 more coronavirus cases and 17* more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,569 deaths and 109,519 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 783 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,156 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,768 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 444 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 703 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

