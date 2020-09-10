Michigan launches ‘Futures for Frontliners’ non-tuition program

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state has been a model for the rest of the Midwest on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says the aggressive action taken over the last 6 months has been successful, but it’s not time to let our guards down. She praised frontline workers who have continued to care for others during these challenging times, calling them ‘heroes’. Today, Whitmer launched the ‘Futures For Frontliners’ program to assist frontline workers moving forward.

“It is a tuition-free opportunity that will help frontline workers obtain certificates, technical degrees and potentially Bachelors Degrees after the pandemic ends,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The program is a 24-million dollar investment that is funded by the governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is part of the ‘Cares Act’ funding.

Tuition free means you can get an Associate’s Degree or industry recognized occupational certificate, which Whitmer says will give thousands of people the opportunity to get on a path to support themselves and their families.

Governor Whitmer says this is the first program of its kind and she hopes more states will follow suit.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.