Michigan City man charged with OWI after passenger falls out of vehicle

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after a second man fell out of the back of his vehicle.

Officers responded to a call about an injured man in the parking garage at Blue Chip Casino. They found a man breathing but unconscious.

That man was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Officers discovered the man had fallen off the back of a Chevy Avalanche as the vehicle was being driven around the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Brazeal, 32, of Shorewood, Illinois.

The results of a blood draw showed that Brazeal had a blood alcohol content of four times the legal limit.

Brazeal is currently housed at the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash only bond.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident call 219-874-3221.

