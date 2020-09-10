Medical Moment: VR experience shows consequences of skipping flu shot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you getting a flu shot this year?

Tonight, researchers are giving us an inside look at the possibly dangerous consequences of not doing so.

The story’s next, in today’s Medical Moment.

According to the CDC, less than half of adults over 18 get a flu shot every year.

Martie Salt has details on a virtual reality program that shows you what could happen if you skip the flu vaccine.

The team’s goal is to have this available in a clinical setting where patients can learn why vaccines are important.

Misinformation about the flu vaccine and COVID has been all over the internet.

One claim was that getting the flu shot increases someone’s risk of getting COVID-19, but there’s no evidence of that.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.