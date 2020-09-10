McCann homers twice, White Sox top Pirates on Clemente Day

PITTSBURGH (AP) - James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox drilled the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

McCann hit a solo home run off Pittsburgh rookie JT Brubaker leading off the third and sent a two-run shot to the bleachers in left field in the sixth.

Dane Dunning pitched six-plus shutout innings for the White Sox to pick up his first career win.

The loss spoiled a celebratory day for the Pirates, who wore the No. 21 to honor Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente.

9/9/2020 11:36:33 PM (GMT -4:00)