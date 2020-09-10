Advertisement

Indiana reports 764 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 5%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 764 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,186 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 102,243 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,085 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,044 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,556 (+17) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,898 (+23) cases and 102 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,271 (+17) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,124 (+16) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 942 (+4) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 620 (+2) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 218 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 216 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 105 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

