Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff Friday for Patriots Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Patriot Day.

His office says flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Holcomb also is requesting businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)