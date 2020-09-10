Health officials expanding free COVID-19 testing sites in Michiana

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in Indiana and Michigan are increasing access to free coronavirus testing. Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, MD, designated the Center for Healing and Hope in Goshen as the latest recipient of state grant money, allowing the clinic to do 35 hours of weekly testing compared to the typical eight hours. Additionally, anyone with or without symptoms can be tested now.

“The more we test, the more we can see where the disease is in the community and the faster we can pull somebody out of a school or work situation where they could spread it to other people,” said Missy Schrock, Executive Director at Center for Healing and Hope.

Insurance is not required, although people with insurance should bring their cards. Walk-ins are welcome. But people are encouraged to pre-register. Nasal swab test results take an estimated 3-4 business days.

The Center for Healing and Hope testing hours are the following:

-Monday/Wednesday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

-Tuesday/Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rapid antibody testing is available as well (while supplies last) and be completed simultaneously on the following days:

-Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

-Tuesday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

-Saturday, All day

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has opened another free clinic in the west parking of Central Park in Warsaw. It is running Thursday, September 10th through Saturday, September 12th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Insurance is not required. Anyone who lives or works in Indiana and is age 2 years and older is eligible to be tested. For more information about this testing site, please call the ISDH coronavirus hotline at 1-877-826-0011, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information in Spanish, call the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition at 574-206-3938.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has added a new site in Niles. Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at Hope Community Church located at 2390 Lake Street on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in addition to 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Pre-registration is recommended.

