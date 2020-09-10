Advertisement

Go orange for Hunger Action Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is Hunger Action Day, and everyone is encouraged to wear orange in support of hunger awareness.

More than 90,000 residents in northern Indiana go hungry and often don’t know when their next meal will be.

Just a dollar donation to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana purchases nearly three meals.

This year, the need is greater than ever.

“We’re thinking that we’re going to see an increased need for about one year,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank. “And we will be doing bonus distributions in all of our six counties and really could use that support at this time.”

In addition to donations, the Food Bank is in need of volunteers.

“That’s a great way to give back to your community and you can also feel really good about yourself in the process,” said Martinec.

To donate to the Food Bank or to learn more about volunteering, click here.

Latest News

News

17-year-old shot 4 times while driving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 17-year-old told police he was shot four times while driving early Thursday morning.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Duke at Notre Dame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Aaron David Smith, a 16-year-old who is missing from Auburn, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

News

Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.

News

A Fall-like pattern before weekend rain and warmer temperatures return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze continuing from the northeast.

Indiana

Family Video in Warsaw closing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The family video store in Warsaw, located on East Winona Avenue, is going out of business.

Back To School

School City of Mishawaka votes to bring students back into the classroom

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
This plan brings Kindergarten through 6th-grade students back into the classroom for full-time in-person learning starting September 21st. 7th-grade through high school students will come back on October 5th.

News

Health officials expanding free COVID-19 testing sites in Michiana

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Additional free coronavirus testing sites are now in Elkhart, Kosciusko, and Berrien Counties.

AP

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice.