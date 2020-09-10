Go orange for Hunger Action Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is Hunger Action Day, and everyone is encouraged to wear orange in support of hunger awareness.

More than 90,000 residents in northern Indiana go hungry and often don’t know when their next meal will be.

Just a dollar donation to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana purchases nearly three meals.

This year, the need is greater than ever.

“We’re thinking that we’re going to see an increased need for about one year,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank. “And we will be doing bonus distributions in all of our six counties and really could use that support at this time.”

In addition to donations, the Food Bank is in need of volunteers.

“That’s a great way to give back to your community and you can also feel really good about yourself in the process,” said Martinec.

To donate to the Food Bank or to learn more about volunteering, click here.