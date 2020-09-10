Advertisement

Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ignoring the NFL hype

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The last time the Notre Dame football team played in a game was the Camping World Bowl back in December against Iowa State.

After the performance linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah put together on that Saturday in Orlando, there’s been several NFL talent evaluators raving about his game.

Against Iowa State, Owusu-Koramoah recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and forced and recovered a fumble.

Several way too early 2021 Mock Drafts have Owusu-Koramoah being selected as a Top 20 draft pick.

Entering the 2019 season, Owusu-Koramoah was a first time starter. Now, he’s a projected first round draft pick. But he’s not buying into the hype.

“You tend to block it out," Owusu-Koramoah said. "You tend to have this laser light focus and just focus on today. Tomorrow has enough troubles of its own. You just have to continue to live day-by-day and tackle the problems in front of you. As far as the buzz that’s going around, you see it. All glory to God. I appreciate it but at the end of the day what’s important is here. What’s important is now. What’s important is this team and winning every day.”

Owusu-Koramoah’s main focus right now is getting the win against Duke on Saturday.

You can watch Owusu-Koramoah and the Irish on WNDU starting at 2:30 PM.

