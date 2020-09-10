Family Video in Warsaw closing

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A sad update to bring you.

The family video store in Warsaw, located on East Winona Avenue, is going out of business.

That’s according to our reporting partner, The Times Union.

The liquidation sale has already started for the business and is in the process of selling everything in the store.

The store is expected to close up by the end of October.

The Family Video store has been at East Winona Avenue since 2009.

