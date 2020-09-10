Advertisement

Clouds...maybe showers north

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it’s looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

Tonight: Cloudy and cool...many areas, especially north of US-6, will get some light showers this evening. Low: 57, Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy and continued cool...peeks of PM sun? High: 68, Wind: E 6-12

Friday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 57

Saturday: Clouds and some sunshine...good chance for showers, and maybe a t’storm, by later afternoon. High: 79

Updated: 5 hours ago

Comfortable for a while

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TOUCH OF FALL... It remained cloudy and on the cool side today, but for most of us, it still felt very nice out there. Southeastern areas had the sun break through the clouds for a while, as our temperatures ranged from the middle 60s along Lake Michigan to the lower 80s from Rochester to Goshen. Clouds will continue to dominate most of tonight and Thursday, keeping us cool, but not cold. Sunshine returns for part of Friday and Saturday. Our only good chance of a shower or storm comes Saturday night...perhaps coming in late Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Things look comfortable and mainly dry next week...

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT

Cloudy and cool overall

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COOLER WEATHER PATTERN... It's obviously September, and we're starting to feel a bit like it at times. No, we're not talking about cold weather anytime soon (nor hot weather), but we are looking at highs mainly between 70 and 79, and lows in the 50s, for the next week to 10 days. Some areas will get a shower or thundershower tonight, and a few spots will get one on Wednesday as well. But, overall, it looks like a lot of clouds, but not much rain for the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected by Friday and into Saturday. Our next chance for a shower or storm will come later Saturday...

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT