Clouds...maybe showers north

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it’s looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

Tonight: Cloudy and cool...many areas, especially north of US-6, will get some light showers this evening. Low: 57, Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy and continued cool...peeks of PM sun? High: 68, Wind: E 6-12

Friday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 57

Saturday: Clouds and some sunshine...good chance for showers, and maybe a t’storm, by later afternoon. High: 79

