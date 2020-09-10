Advertisement

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

FILE - Team owner Richard Petty, right, stands with driver Bubba Wallace prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020.
FILE - Team owner Richard Petty, right, stands with driver Bubba Wallace prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere.

Wallace, who has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family,” Wallace said in a statement, "but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the No. 43.

“Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”

Wallace, who is 26, has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.

Wallace in 2013 became the second Black driver to win a national series NASCAR race when he won the Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway. He is the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s national level.

Wallace this season has taken an active role in pushing for racial inclusion and equality, pushing NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races earlier this year. He parlayed that into several sponsorship deals that have been negotiated in a way that Wallace could take them with him if he left RPM.

Among his new partners are Door Dash, Columbia Sportswear Co., Cash App, and a personal deal with Beats by Dre. He also has an affiliation with McDonald’s, one of the sponsors at Chip Ganassi Racing.

It’s not clear where Wallace is headed because several major teams with seats available told The Associated Press they were not in play for the driver. Wallace’s agent did not return a request for comment from AP.

RPM, meanwhile, said it would finish the season with Wallace and announce its plans at a later date. The team has had difficulty landing sponsorship — one of the reasons the No. 43 has struggled to be competitive — and there has been speculation the team would be absorbed by a new owner.

The team said in a statement, “We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the future.”

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

National Politics

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Return to learn at PHM schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New today, Penn Harris Madison Schools are looking to return to learn; getting students back in the classroom but doing it safely.

National Politics

Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judges have blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

Latest News

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Indiana

Michigan City man charged with OWI after passenger falls out of vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michigan City man was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after a second man fell out of the back of his vehicle.

National

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

National

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The exotic cat is an African serval that answers to the name of Spartacus.