Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band plan new album in Oct.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new album coming out in October called 'Letter To You.'
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new album coming out in October called 'Letter To You.'
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will release a new rock album that he recorded in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band.

The Boss said Thursday the album is called “Letter To You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released on Oct. 23.

“Letter To You” will have nine new songs and include new recordings of three unreleased songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.” The songs are: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”

Springsteen’s last album was the orchestral-pop “Western Stars.” “Letter To You” is Springsteen’s first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour.

Springsteen is joined on “Letter To You” by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen.

