Brian Kelly says following the safety protocols allowed Notre Dame to start the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has been a head football coach for three decades now, and this season has been unlike any other for him in terms of preparation.

Kelly says it’s impossible to think about football this season without thinking about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Notre Dame football team was able to practice in only 22 of their 25 scheduled fall camp practices. Kelly says the coronavirus adds so many different factors to prepare for than any other season opener he’s ever coached.

Kelly says he’s just glad there will be football on Saturday.

“30 years of being a head coach, I’ve really had a hard time envisioning not playing because I didn’t now anything else for 30 years. But now, it’s hard to imagine we’ve gotten here. We’ve kind of just kept our head down and kept going. We knew we had good procedures and protocols, that we had good science, that we had doctors who are really following what they believe to be the best protocols and procedures. We were following them diligently hoping we would get to this point.”

Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are almost to game day. Just two days away.

Notre Dame and Duke kick off the season on Saturday at 2:30 PM. You can watch the game on WNDU.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.