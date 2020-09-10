Advertisement

Adams alum Ira Armstead impresses at Virginia

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNDU) -John Adams High School alum Ira Armstead is impressing his new coaches at Virginia.

Armstead enrolled early at UVA, but the pandemic halted workouts so his new coaches are just now getting a good look at him.

“He’s a really athletic player and has a good arm strength," UVA quarterbacks coach Jason Beck said. “He’s still got a ton to learn and a ton to adjust to but he has the tools to be able to develop into a really good quarterback at this level.”

The former Eagle won’t be the starter this year, but that doesn’t rule out a chance for Armstead to get some playing time.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says Armstead isn’t a pleasant surprise, rather, a pleasant outcome.

“He’s long and he’s tall and he’s fast and he’s dynamic and he’s productive and he’s elusive," Mendenhall said. "He’s catching up in terms of playing the position of quarterback and he’s catching up in terms of the scheme and he’s catching up in terms of his assignments but wow the other parts are really impressive.”

Mendenhall hinted that Armstead’s athletic ability could be used at another position this year.

