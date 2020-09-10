Advertisement

ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and other ACC coaches are proposing an All-In NCAA tournament.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and other ACC coaches are proposing an All-In NCAA tournament.(WNDU)
By Aaron Beard and Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are supporting the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I.

Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday about the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium.

There are 357 Division I programs nationally, with 346 of those eligible to play in next year’s tournament.

Multiple ACC coaches said creating an all-inclusive format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the upcoming year “clearly an irregular season that will require something different.”

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey wrote on Twitter, "“C’mon man... let’s give these kids some hope for the tournament after all they have been through over the past year!”

Brey also wrote that he was inspired by the Milan Miracle, the Indiana tournament where every team got a shot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/9/2020 7:35:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Big Ten Conference officially postpones fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Big Ten Conference has officially announced that they’re postponing the fall sports season due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball

Michigan State’s Tillman staying in NBA draft

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman is skipping his senior season and staying in the NBA draft.

College

Russ Radtke on the move again, will become head football coach at Knox

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
Radtke will now be the head football coach at Knox High School. He has Starke County ties. Radtke started his head coach career at North Judson.

College

Indiana picks Dolson to succeed Glass as athletic director

Updated: Mar. 17, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
Dolson had been the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2009. The move must still be approved by Indiana's board of trustees in April.

Latest News

Basketball

March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: Mar. 12, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Ralph D. Russo
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus.

Basketball

Jackson-Davis helps lead Indiana past Nebraska 89-64

Updated: Mar. 12, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Mark Ambrogi
Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds to help lead the Hoosiers to an 89-64 romp over Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Basketball

No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan for Big Ten title share

Updated: Mar. 8, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By David Ginsburg
Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Basketball

No. 16 Mich St tops No. 19 Ohio St 80-69, shares B10 title

Updated: Mar. 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Larry Lage
Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

Basketball

Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

Updated: Mar. 7, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST
|
By MARK AMBROGI
Geo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue in the final regular season game for both teams.

Basketball

No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana

Updated: Mar. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST
|
By Michael Marot
After ending a five-year Big Ten title drought with a 60-56 win over Indiana, No. 24 Wisconsin went home with a mission - letting assistant coach Howard Moore put his hands on the trophy.