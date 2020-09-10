A Fall-like pattern before weekend rain and warmer temperatures return

TODAY:

A handful of school delays due to dense fog. Otherwise, a cool, Fall-like day. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70. Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze continuing from the northeast. A few sprinkles possible.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 50s with skies finally starting to clear. Partly cloudy and cool. Dry conditions into Friday.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant end to the week! Highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

