A Fall-like pattern before weekend rain and warmer temperatures return
Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8am
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY:
A handful of school delays due to dense fog. Otherwise, a cool, Fall-like day. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70. Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze continuing from the northeast. A few sprinkles possible.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the middle 50s with skies finally starting to clear. Partly cloudy and cool. Dry conditions into Friday.
TOMORROW:
A pleasant end to the week! Highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.