17-year-old shot 4 times while driving

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old told police he was shot four times while driving early Thursday morning.

It happened on S. M-139 near E. Empire Avenue in Benton Township.

The victim told police that a white car with four male passengers pulled alongside him and started shooting.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

