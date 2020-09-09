West End Bakery to reopen with new owners

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An update on a story we’ve followed before.

A local bakery is reopening for business!

West End Bakery announced today that, thanks to some new ownership, the business will be making a comeback.

The new owners, Dave Price and his family, have more than 35 years of food service experience, and Price has worked at Charlie Butcher’s Block in Elkhart as the kitchen manager.

The Price family also intends to keep the entire bakery staff in the transition.

So far, no date has been announced on when the bakery will reopen.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.