Wednesday’s Child: Caring teen wants family to love

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teenagers are kids on the edge of adulthood. They’re still growing up and in need of trustworthy adults to help guide the way. There are teens in foster care who need even more help. They need someone to adopt them. Kids like 16-year-old Damon.

“There’s a lot of things that people usually know about me,” said Damon. “Like, I’m kind.”

Damon is not only kind, he’s patient. You have to be when you’re a foster kid.

“There are a lot of things I like to do. Playing video games. I like going fishing. Especially riding a bike because I have a bike of my own at DCS,” said Damon.

DCS is short for Department of Child Services. Damon has been in foster care for 11 years.

“I was abused a lot of times in my past and I was like, ‘this is not how a real family should be’ and being abused is not okay for a child,” said Damon. “Because it leaves scars on them that cannot never be changed.”

Damon knows that his past doesn’t define him. He’s so much more than that.

“My favorite subject is history. Math is kind of in-between but that’s kind of a weakness and a strength for me. English is actually my biggest weakness,” said Damon.

He’s smart, creative and a deep thinker. But sometimes it’s hard to fit in.

“I’m on a different aspect of the autism spectrum,” said Damon. “Like, understanding people is kind of hard for me. Because, basically, if they do a joke or something like that, I might not understand it that well.”

But he’s learned to keep trying, no matter what.

“There are other things I never give up on. Like riding a bike, I used to give up on that a long time ago, but I decided to give it a try,” said Damon.

He’s not giving up on his dream to be a part of an adoptive family.

“The best dream that I have is hopefully finding a foster family that likes me,” said Damon.

If you would like to learn more about Damon, just click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

