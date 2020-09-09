Advertisement

DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is asking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape, and federal lawyers asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded.

After New York state courts turned down Trump’s request to delay E. Jean Carroll’s suit, Justice Department lawyers filed court papers aiming to shift the case into federal court and to substitute the U.S. for Trump as the defendant. That means the federal government, rather than Trump himself, might have to pay damages if any are awarded.

The move to intervene is in keeping with a Justice Department that time and again has advanced a broad vision of executive power and has moved to shield Trump from legal exposure, most notably by arguing that actions taken to choke off the Russia investigation fell within the scope of his constitutional authorities and were therefore permissible.

It also comes amid concerns that Attorney General William Barr has gone out of his way to intervene in other legal cases involving Trump or his allies. Barr tried to decrease the amount of prison time his office sought for Trump ally Roger Stone following a criminal trial where he was found guilty. (Stone’s sentence was later commuted by Trump.) Barr’s Justice Department has acted to dismiss its own case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, called the department’s argument “shocking.”

“It offends me as a lawyer and offends me even more as a citizen,” she said in a statement.

Carroll said the developments illustrated “that Trump will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government,” to try to stop the case.

And in a tweet addressed to Trump, Carroll wrote: “Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ! BRING IT!”

The filing complicates, at least for the moment, Carroll’s efforts to get a DNA sample from the president as potential evidence and to have him answer questions under oath.

Justice Department lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations, made last year, that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. She says his comments — including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir — besmirched her character and harmed her career.

“Numerous courts have recognized that elected officials act within the scope of their office or employment when speaking with the press, including with respect to personal matters,” the Justice attorneys wrote.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide whether to move the case to federal court from state court and to allow the U.S. to become the defendant.

Carroll is trying to get a DNA sample from Trump to see whether it matches as-yet-unidentified male genetic material found on a dress that she says she was wearing during the alleged attack and didn’t don again until a photo shoot last year.

Her suit seeks damages and a retraction of Trump’s statements.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday laid out sweeping eligibility reforms to the best picture category intended to encourage diversity and equitable representation on screen and off, addressing gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and disability.

National

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

National

Girl, 8, killed as 53 shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The incident was one of many in which at least 53 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend.

National

Drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old girl in Chicago under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The incident was one of many in which at least 53 people were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend.

National

Millions of acres scorched as wildfires burn across much of West Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
In addition to more than two dozen major wildfires raging across California, parts of Oregon and Washington state are also getting scorched.

Latest News

National

Rochester police chief retires after outcry over Prude shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The news came the same day that Daniel Prude's sister filed a lawsuit in federal court against the police chief, several officers and the city of Rochester, New York, alleging a department cover up in Prude's death.

National

Police vow to work with probe of shooting of Utah boy with autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said they were called to the home with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

National

Mother of Utah teen with autism speaks out after son shot by police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police said they were called to the home with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

National Politics

Georgia investigating ‘potential double voting’ in primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.