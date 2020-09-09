Advertisement

Trubisky ready to show he’s right quarterback to lead Bears

Now, Trubisky hopes to tighten his grip on the No. 1 spot, starting with the opener at Detroit this week
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill.(Dylan Buell/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky insisted he rediscovered his confidence as the Chicago Bears essentially gave him a vote of no confidence. He didn’t flinch when the Bears traded for Nick Foles to compete for the starting job or when they declined their fifth-year option for 2021. Now, Trubisky hopes to tighten his grip on the No. 1 spot, starting with the opener at Detroit this week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

