Trubisky ready to show he’s right quarterback to lead Bears

CHICAGO (AP) - Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky insisted he rediscovered his confidence as the Chicago Bears essentially gave him a vote of no confidence. He didn’t flinch when the Bears traded for Nick Foles to compete for the starting job or when they declined their fifth-year option for 2021. Now, Trubisky hopes to tighten his grip on the No. 1 spot, starting with the opener at Detroit this week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)