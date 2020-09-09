Advertisement

St. Joseph County Police considering new BolaWrap restraining tool

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is considering a new restraining tool that could help officers detain suspects who are uncooperative, or do not comply with police.

It’s called BolaWrap, a tool designed to deescalate not only in a time of noncompliance, but in a time mental crisis.

“You get somebody going through a mental episode, where they are walking, trying to rationalize what’s going on and what’s going on around them, it gives us that additional time to utilize the BolaWrap to safely detain that person," St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman says.

On Tuesday, a demonstration was held at the St. Joseph County Jail for officers to get a look firsthand on how the remote restraint device works.

Some officers took the opportunity to test the device on a manikin, some using it on other officers, and even on 16 News Now’s Ibrahim Samra.

Officer Earl Wigfall, who is a training commander for the SJCPD, demonstrated what it was like behind the BolaWrap and in front of it, calling it a tool the department has to have.

“It does startle you because you hear that loud pop, but then all of a sudden, before you even know it, you’re arms are wrapped down beside you,” Wigfall says.

At that moment is when company officials say police officers, who currently carry the BolaWrap, are trained to move in on a suspect, making the pain that is sometimes inflicted while making arrest go away.

“It doesn’t cause pain. So there is no pain to gain compliance such as you’re other tools that intermediate weapons that officers carry," Wrap Technologies Master Instructor Rodney Sherrod explains.

With it’s wrapping up ability from 10 to 25 feet, and the potential promise of providing a non-lethal tool for officers, Sheriff Redman says it’s not a matter of if, but when the BolaWrap will be added to the department.

“After seeing the demonstration, certainly seeing it firsthand, makes me want to head that direction. I’ll certainly look at where we are financially. I have 122 merit officers. Getting each of officer one of these might be impractical at this time, but I certainly would like to get these out on our street so our officers have another option, especially the importance of deescalating situations," Redman says.

If added to the department, each BolaWrap device will cost $1,000 per unit.

Sheriff Redman says there is no timetable on a decision, but he hopes to add the restraining device to the department as soon as possible.

