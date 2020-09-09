St. Joseph County Council approves Indiana Enterprise Center Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council has approved a request to re-zone land for the Indiana Enterprise Project by a vote of 7-2.

The Indiana Enterprise Center Project has been discussed for over two years now.

It would turn farmland into an industrial complex.

Originally, 7,200 acres was proposed for the initial development of IEC.

Over time though, parties came together, negotiated, and came up with a new agreement: They are now looking at around 2,700 acres between State Road 2 and US 20.

Project manager Bill Schalliol says some of this land is already developed with industrial projects.

Tuesday, his team asked the council to approve the re-zoning just over 700 acres near Willow and Fillmore Road. There are some restrictions, like a commitment to no heavy industry and no development on two acres of wetlands.

“Through a series of conversations with multiple parties...agreement to support IEC. There are a series of provisions within agreement, the redevelopment commission approved a similar agreement on Friday and the board of commissioners today approved an agreement. And we except Olive Township to do the same in the next couple of days,” Schalliol says.

“We are filing a formal complaint with the Indiana Public Access counselor. We found that the executive sessions that the town of New Carlisle did with the board of commissioners was likely illegal. They cannot meet behind closed doors,” says Garrett Blad, who is against the project.

There’s been a lot of opposition from day one. Tuesday, there were more protests outside the county city building.

“Public has been kept out of the process, denied documents, no process for people impacted by this,” says Blad.

It’s also important to note the St. Joseph County face mask ordinance was pulled from the agenda tonight.

The health department says it has received a lot of feedback and would like to continue getting more public input before a vote.

The ordinance would require people to wear a face mask in certain public locations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

