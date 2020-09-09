St. Joseph County already facing flood of absentee ballots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With over 9,100 requests so far, the St. Joseph County Election Board says it’s working overtime to help field a record number of absentee applications ahead of the presidential election.

Before COVID-19, St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn the Election Board would normally see 200-300 requests for absentee ballots during a presidential election.

But since COVID-19, requests are hitting record numbers by a long shot with thousands of applications, and still over a month to go before the absentee voting application deadline.

“It is very overwhelming. We normally don’t even start our workers until towards the end of September. We have now been working since the second week of August," Glenn says.

And despite the extremely high volume of absentee applications, Glenn says no changes are being made to in-person absentee voting that is expected to begin on October 6th.

“Absentee, right now, will go ahead and open as planned 28 days prior to the election," Glenn says.

St. Joseph County Election Board Chariman Catherine Fanello says anyone who lists COVID-19 as a reason for voting absentee on their application, will be denied.

“A person may not write COVID-19 on the absentee application. It is not an approved excuse in the state of Indiana. This election board may not accept applications that are modified outside the law. Therefore, anybody who wrote COVID-19 as an excuse, their application will not be processed,” Fanello says.

Voters who are rejected will be sent a postcard in the mail stating their application was not approved. Voters can then request another application calling the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office, requesting an application online, or by waiving their right to vote absentee and voting in-person.

On the other hand, if voter’s absentee application is approved, Glenn says ballots must be filled out, sent and received by the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office by noon on Election Day.

Once that happens, election officials can begin counting each ballot.

“Absentee cannot be counted until Election Day. So again, there will be your election day numbers, which will come in. And then, the absentee will have to be merged with that. We expect it to be a day or so before we’ve known any results for sure," Glenn says.

Absentee ballots are expected to be mailed out starting Monday, September 14th. If voters do not receive their ballot in a reasonable time, or would like to check on the status of their absentee application, they are asked to call the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.