SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened just before 4:30 this morning at the BP gas station on Western and Mayflower on the city’s west side.

No injuries were reported, and police are searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest both on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.